BRIEF-Innelec Expects Social Movements And Coronavirus To Impact FY Turnover

March 11 (Reuters) - INNELEC MULTIMEDIA SA:

* 2019-2020 TURNOVER NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE

* GOOD GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020-2021

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CRISIS SHOULD ALSO DISRUPT BUT NOT CEASE SUPPLY AND SALES FOR MARCH, LAST MONTH OF FISCAL YEAR

* STRONG GROWTH IN DERIVATIVES OF MORE THAN 85% GENERATED AN UPGRADE OF ORGANISATION AND A ONE-OFF INCREASE IN LOGISTICS COSTS THAT WILL AFFECT CURRENT OPERATING RESULT

* CORONAVIRUS AND DISRUPTIONS LINKED TO SOCIAL MOVEMENTS WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE GROUP'S ANNUAL RESULTS