Nov 21 (Reuters) - China’s forex trading platform said on Tuesday:

* Inner Mongolia Berun Holding Group fails to make principal and interest payments on medium-term note due on Nov. 21. In a separate announcement, the Shanghai Clearing House said on Tuesday:

* China Elion Resources Group fails to make interest payment on medium-term note due on Nov. 21.