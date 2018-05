May 7 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY 58.7 PERCENT STAKE IN MEDICAL FIRM VALUED AT 1.6 BILLION YUAN ($251.40 million) VIA CASH Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HYhpDX Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3643 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)