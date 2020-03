March 17 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS WHOLLY-OWNED HOLDING COMPANY PLANS TO INVEST 1.1 BILLION YUAN ($156.72 million) IN HEBEI PHARMACEUTICAL FIRM Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2xD6PC3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0187 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)