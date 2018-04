April 9 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS CHAIRMAN PAN GANG IS HAVING MEDICAL TREATMENT OUTSIDE CHINA, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS PAN WILL STILL BE PERFORMING HIS DUTIES DURING HIS RECOVERY PERIOD, COMPANY OPERATING NORMALLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GKH4ng Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)