Blackrock Inc:

* INNERGEX AND BLACKROCK ANNOUNCE COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF THE 200 MW FLAT TOP WIND FARM IN THE U.S.

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC - SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MILLION TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: