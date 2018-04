April 16 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* INNERGEX AND CAYOOSE CREEK BAND RENEW ELECTRICITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR WALDEN NORTH FOR 40 YEARS

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC - RENEWED EPA IS EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, 2018 AND HAS A 40-YEAR TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: