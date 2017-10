Aug 15 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

* Innergex renewable energy inc - received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with normal course issuer bid on its common shares

* Innergex renewable energy inc - may purchase for cancellation up to 2 million common shares under normal course issuer bid

* Normal course issuer bid will commence on august 17, 2017 & terminate on august 16, 2018