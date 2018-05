BRIEF-Innergex Enters The South American Renewable Energy Market By Acquiring Two Hydro Facilities

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* INNERGEX ENTERS THE SOUTH AMERICAN RENEWABLE ENERGY MARKET BY ACQUIRING TWO HYDRO FACILITIES

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC - SELECTED IN BID PROCESS TO ACQUIRE IN PARTNERSHIP DUQUECO HYDRO PROJECT

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC - TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE ACQUIRED, NET OF CASH, OF US$210 MILLION

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC - TRANSACTION TO BE PARTLY FINANCED BY ITAÚ

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY - SIGNED EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH ENERGÍA LLAIMA FOR A JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN COMPANY

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC - INNERGEX WOULD OWN 50% OF ENERGÍA LLAIMA FOR $110 MILLION TO BE INVESTED IN NEXT 3 YEARS

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY - ON SIGNING FINAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT CO WOULD OWN 50% OF ENERGÍA LLAIMA FOR TOTAL $110 MILLION TO BE INVESTED IN NEXT 3 YRS