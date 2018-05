BRIEF-Innergex Signs 12-Year Power Purchase Agreement For Foard City Wind Project In Texas

May 7 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* INNERGEX ANNOUNCES SIGNATURE OF A 12-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR FOARD CITY WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS, USA

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC - SALES UNDER PPA WILL START UPON FACILITY REACHING COMMERCIAL OPERATION

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY - ON TRACK TO REACH AND EXCEED NET INSTALLED CAPACITY OF OVER 2,000 MW BY 2020

* INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC - SIGNED A PPA WITH AN AFFILIATE OF LUMINANT FOR 300 MW OF FOARD CITY WIND PROJECT LOCATED IN FOARD COUNTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)