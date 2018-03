BRIEF-Innerworkings Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.03

March 12 (Reuters) - Innerworkings Inc:

* INNERWORKINGS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 TO $0.59

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.195 BILLION TO $1.23 BILLION

* ‍INNERWORKINGS REAFFIRMS EXISTING FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED PREVIOUSLY​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $1.19 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)