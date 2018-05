May 7 (Reuters) - InnerWorkings Inc:

* INNERWORKINGS POSTPONES RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INNERWORKINGS - POSTPONING Q1 RESULTS DUE TO ERRORS IN HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IDENTIFIED DURING COURSE OF Q1 FINANCIAL REPORTING CLOSE PROCESS

* INNERWORKINGS - ACCOUNTING ERRORS IDENTIFIED HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON INNERWORKINGS' CASH FLOW, REVENUE, OR LIQUIDITY