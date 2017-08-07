BRIEF-InnerWorkings Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Aug 7 (Reuters) - InnerWorkings Inc

* InnerWorkings announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.115 billion to $1.145 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* InnerWorkings Inc - ‍maintaining its guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be between $65.0 million and $68.0 million for fy​

* innerworkings-‍raising low end of FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance to be $0.46 to $0.49, compared to previous guidance of $0.45 to $0.49​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* InnerWorkings Inc - qtrly r‍evenue $279.5 million versus $269.2 million

* InnerWorkings Inc - qtrly r‍evenue $279.5 million versus $269.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $282.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S