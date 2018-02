Feb 8 (Reuters) - Inno-Tech Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE HK$7.0 MILLION VERSUS HK$15.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$59.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$83.7 MILLION