BRIEF-Innodata Announces The Establishment Of A Special Committee And Certain Related Actions

* INNODATA ANNOUNCES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A SPECIAL COMMITTEE AND CERTAIN RELATED ACTIONS

* INNODATA - BOARD ESTABLISHED SPECIAL COMMITTEE WHOSE CHARGE IS TO DETERMINE WHETHER TO REDUCE OR SELL SOME OF ITS OPERATIONS TO FUND OTHER OPERATIONS

* INNODATA INC - UNDERTAKING A FURTHER ROUND OF $1 MILLION OR MORE IN COST CUTS, WHICH WILL BE IN ADDITION TO $2 MILLION IN COST CUTS ANNOUNCED LAST QUARTER

* INNODATA INC - ‍O‘NEIL NALAVADI CEASED TO BE CO‘S CFO EFFECTIVE DEC 1 AND IS NO LONGER EMPLOYED BY CO

* INNODATA INC - ‍RAJ JAIN APPOINTED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* INNODATA - DETERMINED THAT FOR PERIODS TO BE DESIGNATED, DIRECTOR FEES TO BE PAID IN RESTRICTED STOCK

* INNODATA - ALSO DETERMINED THAT FOR PERIODS TO BE DESIGNATED, 20 PERCENT OF SALARIES OF CEO, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER TO BE PAID IN RESTRICTED STOCK

