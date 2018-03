March 5 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC:

* REG-THE SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT DID NOT OVERRULE HKL’S DECISION TO CANCEL THE PROCUREMENT DECISION OF NOVEMBER 26, 2015 AWARDED TO INNOFACTOR IN A BIDDING COMPETITION CONCERNING SITUATIONAL INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR THE METRO’S TOTAL SECURITY

* ‍KHO HAS IN ITS DECISION MAINTAINED FORMER DECISION OF MARKET COURT REJECTING INNOFACTOR’S APPEAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)