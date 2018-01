Jan 24 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc:

* REG-FOLKUNIVERSITETET SELECTS INNOFACTOR AS THE PARTNER FOR IMPLEMENTING COURSE AND EVENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

* ‍PROJECT DELIVERY ESTIMATION WILL BE DURING YEARS 2018 AND 2019.​

* ‍PRICE (EXCLUDING VAT) OF PROCUREMENT IS ABOUT EUR 0.5 MILLION.​