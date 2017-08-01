FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings says on July 28, unit entered agreement, plan of merger
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings says on July 28, unit entered agreement, plan of merger

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc:

* Innophos holdings - ‍on July 28, co, unit of co, Gennx Novel Holding, Gennx Novel representative​ entered into agreement, plan of merger - SEC filing

* Innophos holdings inc - ‍company will pay holders of Novel's common stock and options aggregate consideration of $125 million in cash​

* Innophos holdings inc - expects to finance merger with cash on hand and borrowings under company's credit facility

* Innophos holdings inc - merger agreement may be terminated by either party if merger has not been consummated by September 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.