BRIEF-Innophos to acquire Novel Ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 bln food, health and nutrition platform

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos to acquire novel ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 billion food, health and nutrition platform

* Says ‍total purchase price of $125 million (enterprise value), payable in cash​

* Innophos Holdings Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be accretive to Innophos' earnings per share in first year following close of transaction​

* Says ‍will fund acquisition with borrowings under its existing credit facility​

* Innophos Holdings Inc says company anticipates cost and tax synergies of approximately $15 million from deal