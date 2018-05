May 8 (Reuters) - Innospec Inc:

* Q1 SALES ROSE 23 PERCENT TO $360.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: