Aug 9 (Reuters) - Innospec Inc-

* Innospec reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 revenue rose 43 percent to $326.3 million

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.16

* Innospec Inc - ‍"feel positive about meeting our full year expectations​"