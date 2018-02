Feb 28 (Reuters) - Innotek Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED TODAY A FULL-YEAR DIVIDEND OF 1.0 SINGAPORE CENT FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍REVENUE FOR FY‘17 DOWN 1.0% TO S$212.7 MILLION​

* ‍FY'17 NET PROFIT OF S$9.8 MILLION​