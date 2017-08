Aug 11 (Reuters) - Innova Gaming Group Inc:

* Innova announces q2 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $5.2 million versus $5.9 million

* Innova gaming group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Innova gaming group inc says average LT-3 WPU and ARPU of $164 and $28, respectively in Q2-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: