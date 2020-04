BRIEF-Innovaderma Says Reviewing Its Expectations For Full Year

April 6 (Reuters) - Innovaderma PLC:

* INNOVADERMA PLC - TRADING IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* INNOVADERMA PLC - COVID-19, AND UK GOVERNMENT’S LOCKDOWN MEASURES SAW A SUDDEN SHIFT IN CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR WHICH HAS SIGNIFICANTLY SLOWED SALES

* INNOVADERMA PLC - AS AT END OF MARCH, COMPANY HAD SUFFICIENT LEVELS OF CASH AND NO DEBT.

* INNOVADERMA PLC - BOARD IS REVIEWING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR AND CONTINUES TO MONITOR SITUATION CAREFULLY