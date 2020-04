April 6 (Reuters) - Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* EXPECTS MERGER WITH RDD PHARMA LTD TO CLOSE AT END OF APRIL 2020

* HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF TENDER OFFER FOR CERTAIN OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS TO 5:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON APRIL 30 Source text: (bit.ly/34i9o8N) Further company coverage: