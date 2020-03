March 9 (Reuters) - Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS BRILACIDIN RECEIVED BY U.S. REGIONAL BIOCONTAINMENT LABORATORY; TESTING AGAINST CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY ANTICIPATES CONFIRMATION OF TESTING SCHEDULE AS WELL AS PROCEDURES FOR STUDIES LATER THIS WEEK