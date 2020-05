May 26 (Reuters) - Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES DATA FROM PUBLIC HEALTH RESEARCH INSTITUTE SHOWING BRILACIDIN INHIBITS SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) IN A HUMAN CELL LINE

* INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DATA SUPPORTS BRILACIDIN’S POTENTIAL TO PREVENT SARS-COV-2 BINDING TO HACE2 RECEPTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: