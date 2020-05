May 19 (Reuters) - Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS' BRILACIDIN REDUCES VIRAL TITER OF SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) BY 75 PERCENT AFTER ONLY 1 HOUR OF PREINCUBATION IN IN VITRO STUDY AT BSL-3 FACILITY; DEMONSTRATES POTENT AND RAPID VIRUCIDAL ACTIVITY