March 19 (Reuters) - INNOVATIV CAPITAL AG:

* PROCURATIO ASSETS AG HAS ACQUIRED 70% OF THE SHARES FROM FIVE MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF INNOVATIV CAPITAL AG

* AFTER INPUT OF THE PURCHASE PRICE INNOVATIV CAPITAL AG WILL RECEIVE A CASH CAPITAL OF EUR 1.0 MILLION

* THE NEW PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDER INTENDS TO ESTABLISH A NEW BUSINESS MODEL IN THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)