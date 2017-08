Aug 9 (Reuters) - Innovative Solutions And Support Inc

* Innovative Solutions And Support Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 sales $4.5 million versus $6.5 million

* Innovative solutions and support inc - "new orders in q3 of fiscal 2017 were $3.0 million and backlog, as of June 30, 2017, was $4.3 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: