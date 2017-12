Dec 13 (Reuters) - Innovative Solutions And Support Inc :

* INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 REVENUE $4.2 MILLION VERSUS $6.2 MILLION

* - BACKLOG, AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, WAS $3.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: