May 19 (Reuters) - Innovent Biologics Inc:

* INNOVENT BIOLOGICS INC- ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER

* INNOVENT BIOLOGICS - AGREEMENT TO CO-DEVELOP TYVYT IN RARE CANCERS IN UNITED STATES

* INNOVENT BIOLOGICS INC- STUDIES WILL PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR CO TO PURSUE APPROVAL OF SINTILIMAB BY U.S. FDA FOR MULTIPLE RARE CANCER INDICATIONS