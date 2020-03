March 30 (Reuters) - Innovent Biologics Inc:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE WAS RMB1,047.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB9.5 MILLION

* FY LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSES FOR YEAR RMB1.72 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 5.87 BILLION

* EXPECT TO SUBMIT AN IND APPLICATION FOR IBI-323 TO NMPA IN ADVANCED CANCER IN 2020