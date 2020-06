BRIEF-Innovent Biologics Says Unit Entered Strategic Collaboration Agreement With Roche Group

June 9 (Reuters) - Innovent Biologics Inc:

* UNIT ENTERED STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE GROUP

* AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP MULTIPLE PRODUCTS INCLUDING CELLULAR THERAPIES AND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES

* SHOULD ROCHE EXERCISE ALL OF ITS OPTIONS, IT WILL PAY OPTION EXERCISE PAYMENTS TO UNIT TOTALING US$140 MILLION

* ROCHE WILL PAY UNIT SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO US$1.96 BILLION IF ALL PRODUCTS SUCCESSFULLY DEVELOPED & COMMERCIALIZED

* ROCHE WILL ALSO PAY DOUBLE-DIGIT UP TO MID TEEN PERCENTAGE ROYALTIES ON EACH PRODUCT