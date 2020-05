May 7 (Reuters) - Innovent Biologics Inc:

* UPDATES ON PHASE 3 ORIENT-12 STUDY INVESTIGATING TYVYT IN COMBINATION WITH GEMZAR & PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY FOR SQUAMOUS NSCLC

* PHASE 3 ORIENT-12 STUDY IN CHINA INVESTIGATING TYVYT MET PREDEFINED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* CO & ELI LILLY TO INITIATE REGULATORY DISCUSSIONS FOR REGISTRATION WITH NMPA OF CHINA IN NEAR FUTURE