July 28 (Reuters) - INNOVEOX SA:

* Innoveox Is Placed in Judicial Recovery

* the Subsidiary Innoveox Oceania Is Placed in Liquidation

* SYNEOX HAS ITS OBSERVATION PERIOD RENEWED FOR TWO MONTHS UNTIL 28 SEPTEMBER 2017

* THE QUOTATION REMAINS SUSPENDED