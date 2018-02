Feb 7 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc:

* INNOVIVA SAYS ON FEB 7, CO ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF ERIC D‘ESPARBES AS CO‘S INTERIM PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE FEB 6 - SEC FILING

* INNOVIVA - D‘ESPARBES WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL AGUIAR WHO HAS RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO, AS MEMBER OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018

* INNOVIVA INC - BOARD PLANS TO COMMENCE SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text: (bit.ly/2BdJ9Eh) Further company coverage: