Innoviva Inc:

* INNOVIVA NAMES PAVEL RAIFELD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* INNOVIVA INC - APPOINTMENT OF PAVEL RAIFELD AS CEO EFFECTIVE MAY 20, 2020

* INNOVIVA INC - RAIFELD REPLACES GEOFF HULME, WHO SERVED AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE MAY 2018

* INNOVIVA INC - EXPECTS THAT GEOFF HULME WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR A PERIOD OF TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: