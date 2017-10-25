FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Innoviva reports Q3 adj earnings $0.31/shr
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

BRIEF-Innoviva reports Q3 adj earnings $0.31/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc

* Innoviva reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business updates

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Innoviva Inc - ‍plans to repurchase up to $80 million of common stock, pursuant to an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan​

* Innoviva Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue $48.6 million versus $33.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $57.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.