Feb 8 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc:

* INNOVIVA REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* ‍ROYALTIES EARNED OF $70.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, UP 51% FROM Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍TOTAL NET ROYALTY REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $67.1 MILLION, UP 55% COMPARED WITH $43.4 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​