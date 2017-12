Dec 11 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc:

* Innoviva says court issued a ruling in favor of Sarissa Capital, leading co to expand board by 2 seats - SEC Filing

* Innoviva - To appoint George Bickerstaff, Odysseas Kostas as board members

* Innoviva - as per court's memorandum opinion, Sarissa would dismiss its complaint against co