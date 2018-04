April 12 (Reuters) - Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INNOVUS PHARMA ANNOUNCES U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION CLEARANCE OF ITS GLUCOGORX™ GLUCOSE MONITORING DEVICE TEST KIT

* EXPECTED TO LAUNCH ITS GLUCOGORX KIT AND GLUCOGORX IN SECOND HALF OF 2018