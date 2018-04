April 2 (Reuters) - Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS RECORD ANNUAL REVENUE FOR FISCAL 2017 OF $8.8 MILLION, PRELIMINARY Q1 2018 REVENUE OF $4.3 MILLION TO $4.4 MILLION AND EXPECTS TO EXIT 2018 PROFITABLE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 40.7 PERCENT TO $2.4 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $4.3 MILLION TO $4.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: