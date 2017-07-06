BRIEF-Innsuites Hospitality Trust, unit enters into a $5.0 million business loan agreement

July 6 (Reuters) - Innsuites Hospitality Trust:

* Innsuites Hospitality Trust - on June 29, unit entered into a $5.0 million business loan agreement

* Innsuites Hospitality Trust - Tucson loan has a maturity date of June 19, 2042

* Innsuites Hospitality Trust - loan has an initial interest rate of 4.69pct for first five years

* Innsuites Hospitality Trust-after initial interest rate tucson loan has variable rate equal to U.S. treasury + 2.0pct with floor of 4.69pct, no prepayment penalty