June 9 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc:

* INOGEN CEO ANNOUNCES INTENT TO RETIRE BEFORE END OF 2021; INOGEN COMMENCES SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR

* INOGEN INC - SCOTT WILKINSON INTENDS TO RETIRE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

* INOGEN INC - WILKINSON INTENDS TO REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT POSITION UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF HIS SUCCESSOR

* INOGEN INC - INTENDS TO ENGAGE AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO SUPPORT SEARCH.