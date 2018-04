BRIEF-Inogen Discloses Data Breach

April 13 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc:

* INOGEN INC - ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

* INOGEN - CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION

* INOGEN INC - SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

* INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT

* INOGEN INC - IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS - SEC FILING

* INOGEN - FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

* INOGEN INC - UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018

* INOGEN INC - DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY

* INOGEN INC - NOTIFYING ABOUT 30,000 CURRENT, FORMER CUSTOMERS OF INCIDENT AND WILL PROVIDE RESOURCES TO ASSIST THEM

* INOGEN - UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO INFORMATION INCLUDING NAME, ADDRESS, TELEPHONE NUMBER, EMAIL ADDRESS, DATE OF BIRTH, DATE OF DEATH

* INOGEN - INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED

* INOGEN INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT "STRONG" Q1 2018 RESULTS AND "REMAINS CONFIDENT' WITH ITS FY GUIDANCE FOR 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2qura5f Further company coverage: