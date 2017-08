Aug 3 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc

* Inogen announces record second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $64.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $60 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $239 million to $243 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17.8 to 19.8 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38

* Says Inogen is narrowing its guidance range for full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to $48 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: