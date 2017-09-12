BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces merger agreement with Rocket Pharmaceuticals to advance pipeline of first-in-class gene therapies for rare diseases

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces merger agreement with Rocket Pharmaceuticals to advance pipeline of first-in-class gene therapies for rare diseases

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍Rocket shareholders are expected to own approximately 81% of combined company​

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍Shareholders of Rocket will receive shares of newly issued inotek common shares in a private placement​

* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍Current Inotek shareholders will own approximately 19% of combined company​

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍It is reducing its workforce by approximately 60% to a total of 7 full-time employees​

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍All affected employees are being offered severance and transition benefits​

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍Gaurav Shah will serve as chief executive officer of combined company​

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍Combined company board of directors will be chaired by Roderick Wong, managing partner of RTW Investments​