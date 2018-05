BRIEF-Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Qtrly AFFO Per Unit $0.24

May 15 (Reuters) - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.24

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.25

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - EFFECTIVE MAY 15, DAN ARGIROS REPLACES STÉPHANE AMINE AS CHAIRMAN

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - BOARD SIZE IS REDUCED TO SEVEN FULLY INDEPENDENT TRUSTEES