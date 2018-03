March 15 (Reuters) - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MODIFICATIONS TO ITS MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍ IT IS IN REIT’S BEST INTEREST TO NOT INTERNALIZE ASSET AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FUNCTION AT THIS TIME​

* INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT MATURING APRIL 2018 TO BE EXTENDED, INITIAL TERM FOR 3 YEARS, NOT TO EXCEED APRIL 1, 2021​